Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

