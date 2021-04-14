Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $174.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

NYSE:FRC traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.79. 8,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

