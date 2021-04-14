Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc

