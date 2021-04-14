Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

