City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDEVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on City Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get City Developments alerts:

Shares of CDEVY stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056. City Developments has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.