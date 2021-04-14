Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CTEQF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Clean TeQ has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

