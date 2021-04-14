ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of YLDE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

