Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.41.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

