CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

