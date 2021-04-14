Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.99. 20,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $325.21 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

