Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FDX traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.23. 9,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

