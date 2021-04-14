Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

