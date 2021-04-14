Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 155,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

