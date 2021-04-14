Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,559 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000.

MIE stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

