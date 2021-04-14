Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Coherent posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.54.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

