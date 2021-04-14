Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $23.33

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $22.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 425 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $806.52 million, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,998. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

