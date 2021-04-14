Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.48 and traded as high as C$9.80. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 192,510 shares traded.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

