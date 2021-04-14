Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, an increase of 3,665.2% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $31.21.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

