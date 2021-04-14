Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.04. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 7,727 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

