Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2362 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 361,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

