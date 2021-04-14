Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Down to $25.31

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $24.78. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 308 shares.

CODI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

