COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

