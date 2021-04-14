Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.10 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $912.68 million and $23.10 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,709.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.24 or 0.03679582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00439098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $814.82 or 0.01278967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00494663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.26 or 0.00515249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00368226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00034924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 821,542,995 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

