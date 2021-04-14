Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNFR stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. Research analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNFR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

