Connectome (CNTM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $843,755.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $487,357.38 and $843,755.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00087160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.00623956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036435 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.