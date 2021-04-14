Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

