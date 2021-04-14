Cordasco Financial Network Buys Shares of 100 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $15.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.71. The company had a trading volume of 298,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.50 by $11.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.