Cordasco Financial Network Buys Shares of 100 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.
In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $15.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.71. The company had a trading volume of 298,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.50 by $11.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.