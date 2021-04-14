Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.57. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

