Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $37.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of GLW opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. Corning has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

