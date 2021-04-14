CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $925.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $925.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $10.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $895.28. 224,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $829.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $871.80. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $558.61 and a 12 month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

