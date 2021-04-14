Courier Capital LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,451. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.55.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

