Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. 8,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,744. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

