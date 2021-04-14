Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $740,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.63. 451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $220.85 and a 1-year high of $385.00.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

