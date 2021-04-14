Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. 4,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,638. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

