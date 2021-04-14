Courier Capital LLC Sells 410 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 135,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,508. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

