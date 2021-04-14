Courier Capital LLC Takes $626,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 132.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

MBB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.62. 1,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,272. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

