Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,250 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:ROG traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 613.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $199.50.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.