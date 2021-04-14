Credit Suisse AG Acquires 20,987 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SFL were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $945.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFL. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

