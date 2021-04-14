Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,229 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 9.21% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA SMN opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Get ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.