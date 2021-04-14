Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 15,103 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

