Credit Suisse AG Invests $166,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

