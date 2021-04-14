Credit Suisse AG Invests $216,000 in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 842,023 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $958.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

