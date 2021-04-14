Credit Suisse AG Makes New $173,000 Investment in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

