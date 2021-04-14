Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

VB opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.06 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76.

