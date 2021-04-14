Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,269 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

