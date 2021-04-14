Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 313,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,585,143 shares.The stock last traded at $10.71 and had previously closed at $10.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $119,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

