Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRTO. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.53.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 831,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,404. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Criteo has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 963.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Criteo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.