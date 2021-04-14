Critical Analysis: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) versus Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inhibrx and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Repligen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inhibrx currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.67%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $219.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Inhibrx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A Repligen 13.40% 6.58% 5.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and Repligen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repligen $270.24 million 43.14 $21.41 million $1.07 198.93

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats Inhibrx on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

