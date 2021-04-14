Critical Review: Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) versus Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29% Sequans Communications -106.29% N/A -43.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amkor Technology and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25 Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 37.37%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 70.30%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and Sequans Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 1.46 $120.89 million $0.56 43.48 Sequans Communications $30.86 million 6.35 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -4.36

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Sequans Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

