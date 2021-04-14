Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 7.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. 130,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,039,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRON. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 over the last 90 days. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 152,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

